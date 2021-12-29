Disha Patani reveals she never dreamt of becoming an actor; Wanted to take up THIS profession

Disha Patani has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress had made her big Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and has proved her mettle on the big screen time and again. While it is a treat to watch her on the big screen, did you know that Disha never dreamt of becoming an actor? Instead, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress had other career plans and didn’t intend to enter Bollywood.

Disha made the revelation during her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India wherein she said that she planned to join the Indian Air Force. “Funnily, it was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering. During college in Lucknow, one of my friends told me about a modelling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who didn’t want to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning (in 2013). From there, I was spotted by an agency, but since I couldn’t fulfil my college’s minimum attendance requirement while modelling, I decided to continue walking the ramp... It allowed me to be independent, earn for myself, and not rely on my family,” she added.

Well, destiny certainly has its own plans isn’t it? As of now, Disha is busy vacationing in the Maldives and is apparently accompanied by rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. It is reported that the rumoured couple is expected to ring in the New Year together in the tropical paradise.