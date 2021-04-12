Disha Patani reveals she spent Sunday binging on shows; says she watched THIS since morning

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to share how she binge-watched shows to spend her Sunday. Take a look.

Disha Patani is one of the Bollywood actresses who love sharing nitty-gritties about her day to day activities on social media. The star is famous for her regular updates and morning selfies. She can often be seen hilariously complaining about her long work-hours and amusing her army of fans with quirky facial expressions to keep them entertained. The star took to her Instagram story to share exactly how she spent her Sunday and it is extremely relatable.

In one of the clips, the star could be seen watching a popular Japanese anime, Attack on Titan, as she shared a short still from the animation. She wrote, “Sunday” to summarize how she spent her weekend. In another video, the actress could be seen playing with her hair. The star wore zero make-up and was seen donning a casual white t-shirt. The actress also wrote, “Anime marathon since morning” and added emojis to tell her fans how she binged through the action show the entire day.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is all prepped for the release of her much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and shared a series of promotion related photos on her Insta handle.The film features Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles and is set to release on Eid this year. However, Salman had earlier hinted at a possible delay in the film’s release due to the on-going pandemic. Besides this, she also is shooting for Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham.

Also Read| Disha Patani flaunts her radiant glow as she clicks a lazy selfie and sums up the whole morning MOOD

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×