Disha Patani REVEALS what she is upto during the lockdown period; Says 'It’s difficult to stay at home'

Disha Patani opens up about the ongoing situation in the country and reveals what the actress has been upto during thus lockdown period.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has also been updating the titbit of her quarantine life on social media. From sharing stunning throwback pictures to loading videos and pictures of her pets, the actress never fails to impress her fans.

Recently, talking about the current situation going on in the country, Disha said to Hindustan Times that she had a lot of free time to herself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and travelling around. She is spending most of the time pampering her pets. She is also doing her workouts at home along with basic dance routines to keep herself occupied. Talking about her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with which has been stalled due to the lockdown, the Malang actress said, "My upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan got pushed, and so did the commencement of Ek Villain 2. I am hoping for everything to start soon. It’s difficult to stay at home, but it’s necessary for all of us so that we can fight the pandemic."

Talking about being in touch with her family, Disha said that she has been in touch with her family and her team for work. They do their regular meetings etc on conference calls. The actress concluded saying, "Nothing is more important than you and your loved ones’ health. We all need to come out of this pandemic, safely and in good health."

On the work front, Disha featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and . Apart from this, she will be seen in Radhe with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film’s shoot was stopped due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India. It is slated to release on Eid 2020. Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham.

Credits :Hindustan Times

