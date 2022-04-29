Disha Patani reviews rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2; Calls it 'super entertaining'

Tiger Shroff's fans are currently beaming with joy as the actor's much-anticipated film, Heropanti 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally hit the cinema halls today. It is a sequel to Tiger's debut film which was released in 2014. On Thursday, the makers of the movie hosted a special screening for their friends from the fraternity in the city, which was attended by Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aadar Jain, Sajid Nadiadwala, Genelia Deshmukh, Disha Patani, Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni, Aayush Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, and others.

A few hours back, Disha Patani reviewed her rumoured boyfriend Tiger's Heropanti 2. The Malang actress shared a photo of Tiger's look from the film and took it to her Instagram story with the caption: "What a (fire emojis) Super entertaining killed it Tiggy. #heropanti2" Soon after, the War actor reacted and reposted it on his Instagram, "Thank you so much am happy u liked it," wrote Shroff.

Check out Disha Patani's Instagram story:

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Rajat Arora, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Heropanti 2 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan's thriller film, Runway 34.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She will also star in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Tiger will also be collaborating with Kriti Sanon again for their upcoming Ganapath Part 1. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the action thriller is slated to release on December 23 this year.

