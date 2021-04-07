Disha Patani revisits picture perfect moment with 'living legend' Jackie Chan & showers birthday love on him

On the occasion of Jackie Chan's birthday, actress Disha Patani sent love to the popular international star on social media. The Radhe star shared a throwback photo with him and sent him love.

Over the past few years, has never failed to send love to International star Jackie Chan on his birthday. And, keeping up with it, this year too, Disha has gone ahead to wish the 'living legend' in a special Instagram post. The gorgeous star worked with Jackie Chan in one of the Chinese action-comedy films, Kung Fu Yoga with other Indian stars like Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. The film was released back in 2017 in China and since then, Disha shares a sweet bond with the International star.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Disha shared a throwback photo with Jackie Chan and wished him on his birthday. In the photo, Disha can be seen sitting next to the action star in a pair of white pants, a matching sweater, and a jacket. Jackie Chan can be seen clad in a black turtleneck with matching jacket and pants. The two could be seen smiling widely as they posed together for a picture-perfect moment on the set of their film.

Sharing the photo, Disha wrote, "Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings ive ever known@jackiechan love you taguuu." Back in January 2021, Disha shared photos with Jackie Chan as their film clocked in 4 years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is gearing up for the promotions of her film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2021. Besides this, she has been shooting with John Abraham for Ek Villain Returns in the city. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

