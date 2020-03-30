Disha Patani roaming around the streets happily with a friend in this throwback VIDEO is a treat to watch

Disha Patani roaming around the streets with a friend in this throwback video sure to remind us of the good old days before the beginning of lockdowns due to the Coronavirus crisis. Check out the video.

To be very honest, every one of us is currently missing our good old lives before the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic across the world. Now, with lockdowns imposed everywhere, people have been bound to their homes while resorting to self-quarantine and social distancing. In the midst of all this, few netizens have been digging out old pictures and videos from the past and posting them on social media. Many of our beloved celebs have also been doing the same now.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a throwback video of which is surely a treat to the eyes. The MS Dhoni actress is seen roaming around the streets of an unknown place along with one of her friends. Disha seems to be in a happy and chirpy mood as shown in the video. Clad in an all-red outfit, the actress looks undeniably pretty as she strikes some quirky poses for the camera. This video is sure to make anyone long roam the streets again once the situation gets under control and self-quarantine is over.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Disha has recently made a cameo appearance in one of the songs of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and in the lead roles. She will be teaming up for the second time with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after Bharat. Disha is also a part of Ek Villain 2 that features an ensemble cast of John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. She will be seen in KTina which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

