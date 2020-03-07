Disha Patani’s birthday wish for her BFF is all about kisses, selfies, and cute note; See PHOTOS

Today, Malang actress Disha Patani took to social media to share pictures with her BFF to wish her birthday. Take a look!

is in a happy space because her last film- Mohit Suri’s Malang performed exceptionally well at the box office, and as we speak, Disha Patani has a kick-ass line up of films. From ’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 to Ekta Kapoor’s K’Tina, Disha has her hands full. And today, Disha Patani brightened up the day when she shared candid photos with her best friend, Sakshi, on social media to wish her happy birthday. Alongside a series of photos, Disha wrote, “Happy b’day sakshuuuu thank you for being my best friend forever and the most loving girllove you most…”

While in one of the photos, we can see Disha Patani planting a kiss on her cheeks, in the other photos, Disha and her BFF are seen goofing around as they click selfies. A few days back, Disha Patani was snapped at the special screening of Baaghi 3 and after watching the film, Disha Patani took to social media to shower love on the film and praise alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff as she called the film as the best action film.

Ever since Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared screen space in Baaghi 2, rumours around their love affair refuse to die down, and during a recent interview, when Tiger Shroff was asked about his equation with Disha, the Baaghi actor had said that they share common interests, and what he likes about Disha is the fact that she is very easy going, and has no tantrums.

Check out Disha Patani's birthday note for her BFF here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Credits :Instagram

Read More