Disha Patani’s BTS video of body make up for Malang's ‘kiss’ poster speaks volumes about teamwork; WATCH

Disha Patani won hearts with her performance in Malang and her sizzling looks made our hearts skip a beat.

When played the role of Sara Nambiar in Mohit Suri directorial Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, the fans were in awe of her onscreen charisma and panache. Not only did her sizzling chemistry with Aditya won millions of hearts, but Disha’s mesmerizing looks were a treat to the sore eyes. She did look like an ultimate bombshell and it was difficult to take our eyes off her poise. In fact, her ‘kiss’ poster with Aditya, wherein she was sitting on the latter’s shoulder and was bending down lock lips created a storm on social media.

While her sultry looks made her drool over her beauty, it wasn’t a cakewalk for Disha to get that perfect look. Interestingly, we have got our hands on a BTS video wherein the diva was seen preparing for the shoot. In the video, she was dressed in a white crop top and denim shorts and was getting her hair and body make up done by her team. The video spoke volumes about the teamwork required to get a perfect look for one poster.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s BTS preparation video for Malang:

As of now, Disha is working on the much talked about Radhe: Your Wanted Bhai opposite . The cop drama will mark Disha’s first collaboration with Salman and the actress is quite excited about the same. Helmed by choreographer turned director Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also feature Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles and will be hitting the screens on Eid this year.

