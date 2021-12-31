Disha Patani’s comment on Tiger Shroff’s shirtless PIC is proof that they are holidaying together

As 2021 comes to an end, it’s the perfect time to spend some time with our close and loved ones this holiday season. Several B’Town celebs have already jetted off for a year-end vacation and among them are rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani as well. Tiger and Disha have not confirmed their relationship yet, but are often papped together as they step out in the city. Moreover, their comments on each other’s social media posts leave speculations brewing. Speaking of which, Disha has commented on Tiger’s post on Instagram, and it is proof that the two of them are holidaying together.

Earlier yesterday, Tiger took to his Instagram space and shared a shirtless picture of himself on the beach. Needless to say, the Baaghi actor looked quite handsome, and fans and followers instantly showered the post with likes and comments. Tiger’s rumoured ladylove, Disha Patani too took to the comments and expressed being impressed with the photographer behind this awesome click – Disha herself. She sarcastically commented, while showering praises on herself, “Wow what a fabulous Photographer (fire emoji)”.

Take a look:

Both Disha and Tiger shared glimpses of their vacation in the Maldives on social media. While Tiger shared a sun-kissed picture of himself, Disha took the internet by storm with her pictures in beautiful swimwear on the beach. She also shared a video, where she was seen enjoying a swim in the clear blue Maldivian waters. Looks like Tiger and Disha are all set to welcome the new year 2022 with a memorable holiday together.

