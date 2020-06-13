Disha Patani’s fun birthday TikTok with Tiger Shroff’s mom & sister makes fans miss Baaghi 3 star in the frame

Disha Patani has turned a year older today and the Radhe star celebrated her special day with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff. However, Tiger Shroff was missing in the frame in their fun TikTok video.

Actress has turned a year older today and on her special day, the gorgeous star has been spending time at her closest friend Tiger Shroff’s house. On her birthday, Disha took to Instagram to share fun photos and videos from her time spent with Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha is extremely close to Tiger’s sister Krishna and they are best of friends. On her birthday, Disha was seen hanging out with Krishna and her mom Ayesha and even shared a fun TikTok video.

However, many fans were missing Tiger in the frame. Taking to her TikTok account, Disha shared a fun TikTok video on her birthday with Krishna and Ayesha Shroff. In the fun video, Disha, Krishna and Ayesha are seen taking the ‘Who Does Better’ challenge. In the same, some fun facts were revealed and when a question about who will get married first was asked, Disha pointed at Tiger’s sister, Krishna and she agreed with it too. Not just this TikTok, Disha also shared a fun boomerang with Krishna and it surely has impressed fans.

Krishna too shared the same boomerang with Disha and wished her on her birthday on Instagram. In the video, Disha is seen clad in a floral white and pink dress while Krishna is seen slaying in athleisure. Tiger’s mom also opted for casual attire. However, the Baaghi 3 star was missing in the frame from Disha’s TikTok video and it led to many fans missing him. Disha also shared a photo of her birthday cake that had her favourite cartoon character, Naruto's photo on it.

Here is Disha Patani’s birthday celebration with Tiger Shroff’s mom and sister:

Meanwhile, in the initial days of the lockdown, Disha’s TikTok videos with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna went viral on social media. The two girls having fun together in the videos left fans in awe of them. On the work front, Disha has had a good start of 2020 with Malang turning out to be a success. Now, she will be seen with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff.

