Disha Patani’s latest PHOTO on the gram raises temperature; Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff REACTS

Looks like bollywood actress Disha Patani’s hotness quotient knows no bars. Disha has been dishing out looks after looks on her social media space, and the internet loves it! If we were to speak in popular lingo, her Instagram grid is a ‘whole MOOD.’ The young fitness enthusiast is often seen posting fabulous photos of herself on the beach, donning a bikini. Thursday, August 5th was no different as Disha took to the photo-sharing app to post a photo of herself in a light-pink bikini.

In the beautiful snap that Disha shared, the Baaghi actress is seen resting on sand at a beach. She has put on a pink bikini, and her face is covered with a huge white and pink hat that has a bow on it. The top-angle camera shot shows a tanned Disha lazily sitting under the shade of coconut trees, as she soaks in some vitamin D. In no time, fans and friends flooded the post with love and likes. The comments section was filled with her impressed fans, who could not help but leave heart and fire emojis.

Have a look at Disha’s latest Instagram post here

Among many fan comments, were two reactions from Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani, and rumuored beau Tiger Shroff as well. While Khushboo’s comment read, “I remb this hat looks so pink superb body,” Tiger could not help but compliment her with a “Hottt” followed by a fire and heart emoji.

On the work front, Disha is busy shooting for Ek Villain Returns. The film, which is a sequel to Ek Villain, is helmed by Mohit Suri and will feature John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and . She was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.