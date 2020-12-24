Disha Patani’s latest picture with sister Khushboo Patani is sure to give you major sister goals; Take a look

Disha Patani took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful picture with her elder sister Khushboo Patani. The picture is simply unmissable!

Bollywood actor often shares interesting posts on her social media handle to keep her fans entertained. From sharing stunning solo stills to posting adorable pictures with elder sister Khushboo, Disha always manages to impress her fans. Disha and Khushboo share a great bond with each other. Recently, the Bharat actress took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful picture with Khushboo. And the photo of the Disha and her sister is giving us major sister goals.

The sister duo can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles and striking a happy pose for the camera. Disha donned casual black attire, while her elder sister Khushboo can be seen wearing a black printed outfit. Both of them kept their tresses open and opted for a no make-up look. The actress has shared the picture with a heart emoticon. She has also shared a cute boomerang video with her pet cat.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest picture with Khushboo Patani here:

Last month, Disha and Tiger went on a vacation to the Maldives. Disha also visited Dubai recently with Tiger and his family. She also shares a great rapport with Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna.

The actress was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film has done really well at the box office. She is awaiting the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring .

Disha Patani Instagram

