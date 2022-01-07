Disha Patani’s pet showering love on her is the cutest thing you’ll see today; WATCH

Disha Patani often grabs all the attention with her stunning and gorgeous pictures that she keeps posting on her Instagram. She is a stunner and there is no denying this fact, Recently, Disha has been setting the internet on fire with her bikini pictures and she is leaving her fans speechless. But, today the actress took to her Instagram stories to share some cute moments that she is spending with her pet dog who is so happy to be with her that he cannot stop kissing the actress on her cheeks.