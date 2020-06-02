Disha Patani’s ‘quarantine mood’ triggers her to pose for a gorgeous selfie; Tiger Shroff is all hearts for it

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share her morning shenanigans with her pet cat at home. The Radhe star clicked a pretty selfie and Tiger Shroff loved it.

It has been a while since the countrywide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of COVID 19. Since then, actors too are staying at home and speaking of this, is making the most of her free time and is spending it with her pets. While fans of Disha are missing her stepping out for gym or for casual Sunday lunches with friends including Tiger Shroff, the Radhe star is staying safe and is at home amid the lockdown.

However, while staying at home, Disha gave her fans a glimpse of her ‘quarantine mood’ and shared a selfie along with a boomerang on Instagram. While the Malang star shared the boomerang to her Instagram story, she shared her selfie as a post. In the photo, Disha could be seen dressed casually in a sleeveless white top. As she played with her pet cat, Disha managed to click a gorgeous selfie and shared the same on social media with her fans.

Seeing the same, many of her celeb friends reacted to the photo and even close buddy Tiger Shroff liked the photo. Before the lockdown, fans often used to get to see Disha and Tiger stepping out for dinners and lunches together and with friends, amid the lockdown, initially the Radhe star was seen having fun with War star’s sister Krishna Shroff. Back then, her TiKTok videos with Krishna became a rage and went viral on social media.

Here is Disha Patani’s photo that was liked by Tiger Shroff:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha did a special song in Tiger’s film Baaghi 3 called ‘Do You Love Me?’ The song was loved and Disha sizzled in the same. Next up, she will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shoot of the same was going on before the lockdown. However, owing the the lockdown, it had to be stalled.

