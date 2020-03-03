Disha Patani’s UNSEEN photo from Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me gives a glimpse of the behind the scene prep

Disha Patani’s special song for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3, Do You Love Me showcased the diva in a sizzling avatar. Now, a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot showcases what went into shooting the song. Check it out.

One of the most sizzling numbers in recent times came from Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 and it was none other than ’s Do You Love Me. Disha’s dazzling avatar in Do You Love Me left fans gasping for breath and her killer moves were all over social media. However, to achieve the gorgeous avatar on screen, Disha and Baaghi 3 crew worked pretty hard and that seems to be evident in a behind-the-scenes photo that has surfaced on social media.

A recent photo from the Do You Love Me song shoot is doing rounds on social media in which, we can see Disha gearing up for her shot. Clad in a dazzling bikini top with a golden skirt, the gorgeous diva looked deeply engrossed in getting her hair set up for the song shoot. While the rest of the background dancers can be seen all set to shoot with Disha, the gorgeous star aimed for perfection and her stylist too wanted her to look impeccable for the shot.

While the end result we all got to see in the Baaghi 3 song in which Disha looked absolutely sensuous and sultry, the BTS photo surely gives a glimpse of what was happening on the sets when the song was shot.

Check out Disha’s unseen BTS Photo:

Meanwhile, Tiger and Shraddha’s Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020. Do You Love Me went onto be a chartbuster and Disha’s hot and sizzling look was loved by fans. Meanwhile, Disha is also shooting for ’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the same, she will be seen starring opposite Salman. The shoot has been going on since the past few months and the film will release on Eid 2020.

