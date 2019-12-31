Disha Patani’s winter tales as she vacays in Japan ahead of New Years cannot be missed; WATCH

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Baaghi 3

Ahead of the New Years, Baaghi 2 actress decided to jet off to Japan with her friends and folks to ring in the New Years. That’s right! Thanks to social media, Disha Patani has been sharing glimpses of her winter vacation- from gorging on yummy food, to doing everything touristy and watching plays. A few days back, Disha Patani posted a series of selfies on social media wherein she was seen flashing her widest smile and was seen wearing a pullover and sporting open hair.

Prior to leaving for her vacay, Disha Patani was snapped on the sets of Baaghi 3 wherein she shared a sneak-peek from her vanity van, and as per reports, Disha has a special appearance in the film. As per reports, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will be seen recreating Abhishek Bachchan’s famous son- Dus Bahane. For all those who don’t know, Tiger Shroff and kick-started the shooting of Baaghi 3 in Serbia wherein the two shot for some high octane action scenes.

Besides Baaghi 3, Disha Patani will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the film is directed by Prabhu Dheva. As soon as Disha started rehearsing for the film and songs, the actress had a minor injury while rehearsing and Disha took to social media to inform her fans that it is no mean task to shoot with Prabhu sir.

Credits :Instagram

