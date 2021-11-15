Disha Patani saying 'liners are hard' as she flaunts her mellow yellow look is every girl ever; PICS

Btown stars are quite the pro when it comes to nailing their looks. But, at times, they too face the same issues as every other girl while getting ready. Speaking of this, recently, Disha Patani took to her social media handle to flaunt her winged eyeliner look. While her makeup was bang on in the photo, it was her caption that left young girls resonating with her. Disha expressed what every girl faces who love makeup and it was about eyeliners.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared a selfie after dolling up for the day. In the photo, she was seen clad in a yellow cut out top with a low neckline. The star left her hair open and with perfectly winged eyeliner and light makeup, Disha nailed her day look. Sharing the photo, Disha complained about liners. She wrote, "Liners are hard" and it certainly left many of her female fans relatable. She also shared more glimpses of her look while flaunting her perfectly winged eyeliner.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Disha recently shared videos of enjoying some pool time with her team and left netizens in awe. The Malang star has been sharing glimpses from her beach time on her social media handle and fans have been loving it.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on July 8, 2022.

