Disha Patani says Radhe actor Jackie Shroff’s working style is different from Tiger Shroff: He’s so cool

Disha Patani has had the chance to work with father-son duo Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff in different films Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai and Baaghi 2. In a recent interview, Disha revealed the difference between their working styles.

Actor has surely begun 2020 on a high note as her film Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur got a great response from the audience. Next up for Disha is , Jackie Shroff co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In Radhe, Disha plays Salman’s love interest and reportedly, Jackie Shroff’s sister. Patani has also had the chance to work with Jackie’s son, Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 and the two also are extremely close friends. Having worked with both father and son, Disha revealed the difference in their working styles in a chat.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Disha spoke about how different Jackie was from his son Tiger. The Radhe star shared that the style of working is completely different between Jackie and his son Tiger. The diva also mentioned that the two stars can’t be compared as their is a huge age gap. Disha was all praises for Radhe co-actor Jackie Shroff and mentioned that he is way cooler and has a lot of swag. She even raved and said that there isn’t anyone who can match up to Jackie’s level.

Talking about the difference between Jackie and Tiger, Disha said, “They are very different; there is a huge age gap. It’s like asking if my father and I are similar. He is so cool, takes things easy… And has so much swag. No one can match up to him.” While Disha had been shooting with Salman and Jackie for Radhe before the Coronavirus shutdown stalled the shoot, she had worked in the past with Tiger in Baaghi 2 and rumours about the two being together have been coming in since then. However, Tiger and Disha have always maintained that they are great friends. Patani is also extremely close to Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and often their photos and videos go viral on social media. Meanwhile, Radhe is helmed by Prabhudheva and is slated to release on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

