Disha Patani says she is grateful to be part of 'Baaghi' franchise

Actress Disha Patani says the "Baaghi" franchise has helped her come a long.

Disha featured alongside actor Tiger Shroff in "Baaghi 2" in 2018, and had a special appearance in "Baaghi 3" this year.

"From sharpening my dancing skills to finally having a solo performance in ‘Baaghi 3', the franchise has helped me come a long way. I am very grateful to be a part of the Baaghi family again," Disha said, of her presence in the third film, after the second one a couple of years ago.

"Baaghi 3", directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also has and Riteish Deshmukh in the cast.

"I would also like to thank Sajid sir for giving me this opportunity. I'm glad that ‘Baaghi 3' is making its digital debut so that millions of people can watch the movie from the comfort of their own homes," she added.

Talking about the film's launch on a streaming platform, Tiger said: "With the world being on lockdown, families stuck at home are looking to be entertained together. ‘Baaghi 3' makes for a perfect entertainer to watch on a Sunday afternoon with your entire family."

"Baaghi 3" made its worldwide digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on May 1.

Riteish said: "‘Baaghi 3' is one of the most fun movies I have worked on! Playing the character of ‘Vikram' was challenging and thrilling; The launch of this action thriller digitally is absolutely exciting. Perfect film for the entire family to sit together and enjoy at home."

To this, Shraddha added: "I hope people enjoy ‘Baaghi 3'. We had a terrific time making it. A lot of hard work has gone into it."

Talking about the film, Ahmed said: "Right from the word go, I was sure of the treatment I wanted to give ‘Baaghi 3' -- and with all the reactions from the audience so far, I am so excited that the adrenaline-pumping action has left them spell-bound. We cannot wait to reach a larger audience with ‘Baaghi 3' digital launch."

Also Read Is Disha Patani living with Tiger Shroff and his family amid lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff answers

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×