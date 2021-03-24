Disha Patani scorches up the heat as she sizzles in a bikini flaunting her bold avatar: SEE PHOTO

Disha Patani, who has been busy shooting for Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, has shared a mesmerizing photo of herself showing off her toned body.

B-Town’s beautiful damsel is adored by millions for her utter beauty. In fact, she is such a star who is blessed with natural beauty that she often flaunts on social media. The Baaghi 2 actress who enjoys a massive fan base on her handles, often treats them to her gorgeous selfies. Right from giving a glimpse of her intense workout sessions to giving a sneak peek into her happy moments, Disha ensures to keep her ardent fans impressed. Now, in her latest post, the stunner has left everyone gushing over her boldness.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Malang actress shared a photo wherein she is seen dropping bombs with her bikini body and drop-dead gorgeous looks. In the click, Disha looked gorgeous posing in beige colored bikini. While she didn’t put any caption to it, the picture says it all. In the photo, the actress can also be seen flaunting her toned body and legs as poses for the camera with utmost perfection. She let her hair open and opted for a minimalistic makeup look. Needless to say, the pic comes as a treat for her fans who can’t stop gushing over it.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Disha is currently busy shooting Mohit Suri’s upcoming flick Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham. The movie also stars s and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The highly-awaited film is a sequel to , Riteish Deshmukh, starrer 2014 released Ek Villain.

Disha will also be seen in ’s upcoming film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai that will hit the theaters this Eid.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

