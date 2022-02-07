Disha Patani sends cuteness alert as she gives a furry twist to her Monday Motivation; See PICS

Disha Patani often grabs attention for the stunning and gorgeous pictures that she keeps posting on her social media. She has always been setting the internet on fire with her bikini pictures and often leaves her fans speechless. Well, the actress is also a fitness freak. She loves her gym time and always shares updates. But today, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share some cute moments in which she is seen spending time with her pet dog.

In the series of pictures, Disha is seen wearing a loose olive colour crop top paired with off-white pants. Her two pet dogs are lying in front of him and she has captioned it as "@bellagokuchichijasminekeety.” As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Her dog's name has a little Dragon Ball Z reference as Goku was the protagonist and one of the Z warriors of the animated series.

Disha will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina and she is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

Take a look at the post here:

She also has Yodha where she will feature with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Apart from Yodha, Sidharth also has films like Thank God and Mission Majnu in the pipeline.

Also Read: Malang clocks 2 years: Adventure sports from Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer that you must try on