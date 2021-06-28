Disha Patani sets the gram on fire with 'beach baby' look in white bikini; Don't miss her sunkissed toned abs

Disha Patani took to social media to drop a photo from her tropical vacay by the beach. With it, the star once again left fans gasping for breath and set social media ablaze.

Actress has once again caught the attention of the internet with her recent post on social media. The gorgeous Malang star has gone on to remember her tropical vacay by the sea with a sizzling throwback memory that has set her fans' hearts racing. Patani went ahead and recently shared a throwback photo from her vacay in a sizzling bikini avatar and left her fans in awe of not just her steamy look but also her lean frame.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha took to social media to share a throwback photo in which she is seen taking a dip in the blue sea and enjoying the tropical sunshine. She is seen clad in a white bikini as she soaks in the sun and feels the water of the sea. The gorgeous star is seen with her eyes shut and hair left loose over her back. What immediately caught everyone's attention were Disha's lean and toned abs.

Take a look:

As soon as Disha dropped the photo, fans began reacting to her steamy bikini photo. The Malang star's sister Khushboo Patani also could not stop gushing over her beach avatar. She wrote, "Wah water and you. Amazing click."

Meanwhile, Disha has been spending time at home for a while and only is spotted when she heads out to workout or for Sunday football with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. On Sunday last week too, Disha was seen joining Tiger, and on the football field and this Sunday too, she was seen enjoying the game. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria.

Also Read|5 Times Disha Patani inspired us to never steer clear of white outfits

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×