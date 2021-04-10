Disha Patani sets the gram on fire with her creative BTS video on Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK's song Ice Cream

Disha Patani took to social media to drop a glimpse from her recent photoshoot. The Radhe star left fans in awe as she struck several poses and grooved on the popular chartbuster by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez.

Actress and her love for K-Pop music and artists is not new. The Radhe star has several times shared songs by BTS on her social media handles with her photos and proved her love for the popular boy band sensation. However, this time, it seems Disha has come to love the other popular Kpop girls group BLACKPINK as she shared a video of getting groovy to the popular song Ice Cream by them and Selena Gomez on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Disha shared a sneak peek from her recent photoshoot where she donned a 90s inspired look. In the video, Disha can be seen grooving and posing with the Ice Cream song by BLACKPINK and Selena playing in the backdrop. The star is seen channelling her inner glam diva as she posed, grooved, and enjoyed herself while getting her photos clicked at the shoot. The video surely caught the attention of all fans of BLACKPINK and Selena and it went viral in no time.

Sharing the video, Disha captioned it with a star emoticon. Her sister Khushboo Patani also commented on it and called her, "Fresh." On the other hand, Shaira Ahmed Khan also dropped a comment and called Disha, "Hottie."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will star her with . It is slated to release on May 13, 2021. Besides this, Disha also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and slated to be released on February 11, 2022.

