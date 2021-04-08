Disha Patani sets the gram on fire as she admires her chiselled abs in a video and leaves fans gawking; WATCH

Disha Patani is among the fittest stars in Bollywood. The gorgeous Radhe star once again proved this with a video where she was seen flaunting her toned body.

When it comes to fitness, there are some stars in Bollywood who have managed to leave all inspired and among them, 's name shines right at the top. The Radhe star always manages to shell out fitness goals for her fans as she often shares videos from her workout sessions at the gym. Not just this, she loves to share photos of her fit and lean body post her workout sessions on her handle. And, once again she did the same and set the gram on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a couple of photos and a video in which she was seen standing in front of the mirror and admiring her toned abs. In the video, we can see the Malang star dressed in a grey sports bralette with black shorts and white socks. As she admired her toned and chiselled abs, the actress also snapped her pets Bella and Goku goofing around in the background. Her hair was tied up as she clicked her mirror selfies and shared them on her handle.

As soon as Disha shared a glimpse of her fit and lean physique, fans could not stop gushing over it. The photos and video went viral among various fan clubs of the actress.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Disha kicked off promotions for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She shared a series of stunning photos in a 90s inspired look and left fans in awe. In Radhe, Disha will be seen romancing . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhudheva and slated to release on May 13, 2021. Besides this, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, , Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and it will be released on February 11, 2022.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

