Disha Patani sets the Internet ablaze in a yellow monokini as she shoots for Salman Khan starrer Radhe

Disha Patani is currently shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

is a social media star and often, she takes to social media to share candid selfies and workout videos. And while yesterday, Disha took to Instagram to share videos as she resumed the shooting of starrer Radhe, today, she dug deep into her archives to share a photo from her beach vacay. In the photo, Disha is seen wearing a yellow monokini and as always, she looked like a million bucks.

Earlier, Disha Patani shared a video on her Instagram story to heap praises on Tiger Shroff after he dropped his debut song. In the said video, Disha is seen grooving to the song- Unbelievable, and we totally love her bespectacled look. On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.

As per reports, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are shooting for Radhe in Lonavla. Yes, a report in Mirror stated that after shooting for some cop-centric scenes at a studio, the cast and crew of the film is now shooting for a romantic song in the hills.

