Disha Patani sets the internet on fire with her bikini photo; Don't miss the Tiger Shroff connect

Disha Patani is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Bollywood industry. She is an active social media user and never misses a chance to take the internet by storm with her Instagram posts. Recently, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress made sure to set the internet on fire as she showcased her killer curves in a stunning cutout bikini. The picture sees Disha posing for the lens by looking off the camera.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the Malang actress shared a throwback picture from one of her beach vacations. In the photo, she is seen flaunting her perfect figure and looking absolutely gorgeous as she soaks in the sun. With her messy hair look, the actress managed to leave fans in awe of her radiant skin and she opted for no makeup in the photo. As soon as Disha's bikini picture surfaced online, fans noticed the connection with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. On New Year's 2022, the Heropanti actor also shared a picture from a similar location. The alleged couple had flown to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year together.

Check out Disha Patani's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in the action-thriller film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Next, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It will be released in the theatres on July 8, 2022. Next, Disha also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022.

