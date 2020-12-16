Disha Patani sets the internet on fire as she stuns in a gorgeous avatar in a hot pink dress; See PHOTO

Disha Patani took to social media to share a gorgeous selfie as well as a pretty photo in a pink dress as she geared up to take on another day. The Radhe star left fans in awe of her radiant skin and stunning look.

Actress is among the style icons for the youth as she never fails to leave the internet in awe of her looks. From nailing casual looks to slaying in gorgeous dresses, Disha's style is contemporary and modern and that is what clicks with the younger female fans. Being active on social media, Disha keeps all updates about her work as well as her style and recently, she shared a couple of stunning photos that left the internet swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a hot pink dress. The Radhe star is seen striking up a stunning pose as she stands next to a pole. Her hair is seen left open and with glam makeup, Disha managed to add a chic charm to her whole look. She is seen sporting an elegant chain and pendant on her neck. As the star struck a pose, she managed to command all the attention and left the internet in awe.

Sharing the photo, Disha captioned it with a flower emoticon. Not just this, earlier in the morning, Disha even shared a flawless selfie where she was seen sporting a more casual look. Clad in a white printed top, Disha managed to nail a casual look in her selfie and her long tresses made it hard to look away from her.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff. She will now be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is helmed by Prabhudheva. Besides this, she also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. The film stars , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria as well.

Also Read|Disha Patani raises the mercury level as she shares stunning PHOTOS in a stylish outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×