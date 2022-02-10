Disha Patani sets the internet on fire with throwback bikini PIC from Maldives

Actress Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She knows how to steal the spotlight by uploading the most stunning pictures of herself on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. She is a fitness enthusiast and always keeps fans updated with her regular posts. Today, the actress has once again left her fans stunned with a throwback picture from her vacation in the Maldives. The actress took to her social media handle to share a new picture and without captioning it she mentioned how much she is missing the beach.

Well, it is a known fact that the Maldives islands have become a popular destination among celebrities recently. Many were spotted arriving to the destination. Coming back to Disha’s picture, she is seen wearing a strapless bikini and posing while sitting. She is flaunting her perfect hourglass figure and looks gorgeous as she soaks in the sun. She got nostalgic. Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, ‘Sooo beautiful’. Well, the Malang actress often shared her bikini pictures.

The actress was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. She also has Yodha co starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in her kitty.

