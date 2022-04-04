Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring in a beige shimmer dress; PICS

Trust Disha Patani for glamorous looks and the actress won't disappoint you. Disha Patani is one of the gorgeous stars in the Bollywood film industry who has made it to showbiz. She is certainly a style icon to look out for and she always turns heads with her fashionable outings. The diva is often seen treating her fans and followers with her chic and sassy photos on social media. And yet once again, the actress has made everyone fall for her with her latest photoshoot.

Today, Disha took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures where she is seen channelling her beauty in a shiny beige outfit. The spaghetti-strapped dress had glittering rhinestone embellishments, short hem length, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a figure-skimming A-line silhouette that accentuated her frames perfectly. She completed her starry night look with minimal make-up and left her traces open. An elegant gold bracelet rounded off her accessories.

Take a look:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's undeniable chemistry and pictures always make their fans go gaga over them. Last week the actress was spotted with her rumoured beau Tiger and his family at an event. The two were papped along with Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, and Krishna Shroff in New Delhi at the launch of MHN 8. All of them together made an extremely stylish appearance on the red carpet. Disha was seen donning a glamorous champagne-coloured dress paired with a pretty silver handbag.

On the work front, Disha has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar's directorial Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns which stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: Disha Patani gets papped with rumoured BF Tiger Shroff, dad Jackie Shroff & his family at an event; PICS