Disha Patani sets temperature soaring with her latest bikini pic; Tiger Shroff's sis Krishna calls her ‘inspo’

Disha Patani is still not over her Maldives vacation and her Instagram handle is prove to it. She has once again shared an amazing bikini picture on social media and made everyone go gaga over it.

The gorgeous has been grabbing the headlines for her stunning pictures from the Maldives vacation. Going by her social media handle, it is evident that the Baaghi 2 star enjoyed every bit of her vacay. From sharing her alluring bikini pictures to treating us with amazing beach pictures, the Malang star has been sharing glimpses from her holiday at the tropical paradise. As we speak of this, Disha has shared yet another amazing bikini picture on her Instagram and has left everyone in awe.

The diva has managed to soar up the temperature with her latest bikini photo that has taken the internet by storm. In the click, she can be seen slaying in an aqua color bikini while soaking in the Maldives sun. One simply cannot miss her toned body as she poses for a click. Needless to say, it is difficult to take eyes off her as she is looking drop-dead gorgeous with her make-up game on point. Not just netizens, Disha’s latest post has left Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff in awe too. She commented, “Inspooo.” This is not the first time when the diva has sent the internet into a meltdown. Earlier too, she shared a picture in a red bikini that left everyone awestruck.

Check out Disha Patani’s lnstagram post:

On a related note, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s Insta is flooded with breathtaking pictures, proving that she is a true blue social media star. Talking about her work front, Disha was last seen 2019 release romantic action thriller Malang opposite . She will next be seen in ’s upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

