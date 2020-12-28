Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring with her smouldering selfies from her beach getaway; Take a look

Disha Patani took to social media to share glimpses from her beach vacation. The Radhe star was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed out of town.

Actress has been in the headlines of late due to her recent vacay. The gorgeous star was recently snapped heading out of the city as she was at the Mumbai airport. While the destination to which Disha headed is unknown, her recent posts reveal that the star is holidaying at a beachy paradise. And on Monday, Disha treated fans with some gorgeous photos of herself as she chilled by the side of the beach and left fans gushing over her glow.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared stunning selfies in which she is seen sitting by the side of a beach. In the photo, we can see the Radhe star rocking an orange off-shoulder outfit as she chilled by the beach. Her hair has soft curls in them and her no-makeup look gave fans a glimpse of her radiant glow and left all gushing. The star shared two selfies as she sat by the side of the blues and enjoyed the cool breeze.

In a couple of other photos that she shared on her Instagram story, Disha shared a glimpse of the beach and dropped a hint about her holiday destination.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photos:

Meanwhile, last month too Disha had headed to the Maldives and back then too, she gave all a glimpse of her vacation. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . In the film, Disha will be seen essaying the role of Salman's love interest. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Apart from this, Disha also has Mohit Suri's film, Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. She also is a part of a film titled KTina.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

