Disha Patani sets temperature soaring on social media in halter neck top; See Pic

Channelling her morning mood, Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Thursday treated her fans to a gorgeous picture in a halter neck top. The ‘Malang’ star never ceases to impress her fans with her gorgeous pictures, and did the same by posting a snap of herself on Instagram. The photo sees the ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ star dressed in a deep neck halter top and has set the temperature soaring. Donning a light red bikini top with a plunging neckline, Disha added a touch of glam with a pretty gold necklace.

The click sees Disha in nude makeup, as she poses for the lens by looking off the camera. The actress is seen holding her luscious locks and is posing effortlessly. The actress’ rosy eyelids and lips give us another reason to fall for the breath-taking beauty that she is. She captioned the Instagram post with a pink flower emoticon. And as soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, fans went gaga over the beauty of their favourite actress and showered love on her in the comments section.

Check out the pic here:

And not just the latest post, Disha’s Instagram account is full of alluring pictures of herself in which she looks ethereal and stunning. Her ravishing bikini pictures amid mesmerising locations give us vacation vibes.

On the work front, Disha Patani has recently wrapped the shooting for her Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna co-starrer flick ‘Yodha’. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie is set to have its theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

