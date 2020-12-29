Disha Patani shares an alluring selfie in a black outfit as she continues enjoying her beach vacation

Disha Patani has already begun her preparations for the New Year as she jetted off for an exotic vacation sometime back. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

is currently on vacation mode as she is enjoying her holidays in an undisclosed location outside Mumbai. The diva loves going on beach vacations and her social media timeline is proof. A few hours back, the Malang star stunned everyone by sharing a bikini-clad photo on Instagram. There is no denying that Disha, who has a whole lot of projects lined up for next year, is surely making us feel like packing our bags and traveling right away!

While we speak of this, the stunning beauty has shared yet another alluring picture on her handle that is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. Disha is wearing a black strapless outfit as she strikes a pose for the camera. Unlike previous times, the actress looks radiant as she opts for a nude makeup look while leaving her lustrous hair open. There is no second doubt that the Baaghi 2 star never fails to impress us whenever she posts something on social media.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang earlier this year that also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress is currently awaiting the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring . The superstar recently revealed that he is eyeing Eid 2021 for its release. Apart from that, Disha also has KTina in the pipeline that has been backed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Do Villain.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

