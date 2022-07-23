Disha Patani shares breathtaking PICS as she promotes Ek Villain Returns in scarf top and denim skirt

Disha Patani is busy promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and the actress is serving looks after looks. She never skips a chance to raise the temperature on Instagram as she defines fitness and glamour at the best. The Baaghi 2 actress knows how to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. Meanwhile, as the actress if promoting her upcoming film in full swing, she has been dishing out major fashion goals. From sporting bodycon dresses to gowns to crop tops and denims, the actress has been impressing her fans with some daring looks. Now, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share pictures of her in yet another gorgeous look.

Posing like a diva in a handkerchief top and denim skirt, Disha has offered an absolute treat to her fans. With her new pictures, the 29-year-old actress has set her oomph quotient on fire. In the pictures, Disha rocked a blue scarf top paired with denim skirt, and our eyes are now glued to the fit. To compliment her look, the Malang actress tied her voluminous hair in a ponytail that looked pretty. Her makeup was simple with glossy lips and black winged eyeliner. She rounded off her look with statement earrings and strappy blue heels.

Have a look at Disha’s pictures:

Disha recently opened up about her role in the film and how it is different from other characters she’s played in her career. She said, “I have played glamorous characters in only two films, Malang and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.” Disha said she wanted to add different roles in her films to entertain the audience. She asserted that it makes her feel happy that the audience recognises her role. The Baaghi actress added, “There is nothing negative in this. Being recognized for anything is a big deal. I see people come to me and give me different things.”

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people excited about the movie by its intriguing trailer. The film is set to hit the screens on July 29.

