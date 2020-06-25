Disha Patani shares a BTS video from Malang as she practices water sports for the shoot of 'Humraah'

Disha Patani has recently shared a BTS video from the Mohit Suri directorial Malang on her Instagram handle which is worth a watch for everyone. Check it out.

raised eyebrows when she tried something totally out of the box and portrayed a grey character in the movie Malang. Her role in the action drama was completely different from what she played in her previous movies. Needless to say, the actress garnered a lot of appreciation for her stellar performance in the movie co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. It garnered a positive response from the audience too.

Talking about Disha, she has recently shared a BTS video from Malang which is worth a watch for everyone. As seen in the video, Disha practices water sports as a part of her preparation for the shoot of her song Humraah in the movie. The way in which she plays along the waves is simply amazing. Talking about the same, Disha writes in her caption, “Had the best time filming for #humraah, here’s some of the prep we did.”

Check out the BTS video shared by Disha Patani below:

On the work front, Disha Patani will team up with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. She will then feature in KTina that has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Her first look from the movie has already been unveiled on social media a long time back. Disha is also a part of Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. This will be her second collaboration with Aditya after Malang.

(ALSO READ: Not Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria is missing Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff amid lockdown)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×