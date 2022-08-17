Disha Patani shares a cryptic post, says 'It's all gonna be okay'; READ

Disha Patani is a popular actress. She has worked in movies such as Malang: Unleash the Madness, Baaghi 2, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Ek Villain Returns, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures, workout videos, dance number videos, and photos with her cute pet.

Recently, Disha made a cryptic post on social media amid breakup rumours with Tiger Shroff. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Baaghi 2 actress wrote, "If no one ever told you, it's all gonna be okay". A few days, some reports suggested that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff broke up after several years of dating. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that they have not called it off and are still 'very much together'.

Read Disha Patani's post here:

As per Pinkvilla's sources, the reports about Tiger and Disha's breakup were just baseless rumours to create hype for Disha Patani's film Ek Villain sequel. A source close to Tiger revealed, "Disha visits Tiger's home almost every day. She spends her day with him & his family when not working and she is doing the same even today. So much so that couple leaves home together to work out." When we reached out to Tiger & Disha's team to ask if the breakup story was a publicity stunt, they replied saying, "These breakup stories were definitely not from Disha & Tiger's end."

On the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her romantic-thriller Ek Villain Returns which marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria opened to mixed reviews.

Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani shares a cute PIC with her pet Jasmine as she gives her a kiss; Check here