Disha Patani shares a cute PIC with her pet Jasmine as she gives her a kiss; Check here

Disha Patani is one of the gorgeous stars in the Bollywood film industry who has made it to showbiz. She is certainly a style icon to look out for and she always turns heads with her fashionable outings. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures, workout videos, dance number videos, and photos with her cute pet.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Disha shared a photo with her pet cat Jasmine. In the snap, the Baaghi 2 actress can be seen kissing her dear pet. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Jasmine doesn’t seem very happy". As soon as she posted the photo, her fans dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

Check Disha Patani's post here:

On the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her romantic-thriller Ek Villain Returns which marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria opened to mixed reviews.

Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani never broke up, are still very much together