Disha Patani shares a glimpse of her on set life as she resumes filming for Radhe with a hint of BTS

Disha Patani has resumed shooting for Prabhudheva’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which she will be seen opposite Salman Khan.

, who will be seen in a leading role opposite in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has resumed shooting for the same over the weekend. The actress has shared a few glimpses of the shoot location on her Instagram story recently. Salman and Disha had earlier shared screen space in Bharat and their chemistry had gained a lot of appreciations from their fans. Their song titled Slow Motion from Bharat had gone viral in no time.

Now the audiences are looking forward to Radhe to witness the duo’s set the screen on fire all over again. Disha revealed that the team has started shooting a song for Radhe. The actress posted a video of making her way to Karjat, where the film's final few scenes will be shot. She shared the video with the caption, "Radhe here we go" along with a heart emoji. In another video, she shared a look at the location the team is put up at. The actress shared the video with the song, Home by BTS.

Take a look at screenshots from Disha Patani’s Instagram stories here:

Randeep Hooda, who will be seen as the antagonist in the film, had started dubbing for the film last month. The film was slated to release on Eid this year. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Radhe went on the floor a year ago and Salman Khan shared a photo with the cast and wrote, "And the journey begins... #RadheEid2020 (sic)."

Apart from Randeep and Disha, the Salman starrer sees Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

