Disha Patani shares a heartfelt birthday wish for 'big sis' Khushboo; Calls her 'biggest inspiration'

Disha Patani has taken to her Instagram handle to wish her elder sister, Khushboo Patani on her birthday. She has shared several throwback pictures along with an endearing note.
28067 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani shares a heartfelt birthday wish for sisterDisha Patani shares a heartfelt birthday wish for 'big sis' Khushboo; Calls her 'biggest inspiration'
Bollywood actor Disha Patani shares a special bond with her elder sister, Khushboo Patani. However, they rarely share pictures of each other on their respective social media handles as they like to keep their family matters private. However, today, Disha’s sister Khushboo (called as Dubbu) has turned a year older and thus, the actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her ‘big sis’. She has also penned a special note for her dearest Dubbu. Disha has also shared several throwback pictures of her along with her sister. 

The Patani sisters can be seen wearing shorts and enjoying at the beachside. In one of the pictures, they can be seen all smiles and hugging each other. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Happy b’day dubbu, my biggest inspiration keep shining my big sis love youuu.” 

The MS Dhoni actress has also shared some more unseen throwback pictures with Khushboo on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, Disha and Khushboo can be seen twinning in little-black dresses as they pose for the camera. In another picture, the birthday girl can be seen flaunting her beautiful smile.

Check out Disha Patani’s latest posts here:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning for a theatrical release on Eid 2021. The actress was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra keep it casual & stylish in athleisure as they get snapped at airport

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

