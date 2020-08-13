  1. Home
Disha Patani shares a PHOTO post her workout; Actress looks radiant as ever

Disha Patani took to her Instagram story to share a selfie after her workout and wrote, "post workout glow."
Disha Patani has etched her name in B-Town by giving impeccable performances in the films that she’s appeared in. From her looks, her style statements, to her acting skills the actress has gained millions of fans. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her followers up to date with her daily routine. She has over 30 million followers on Instagram alone. Most recently the actress took to her social media profile and shared a selfie of herself after her workout and she looks radiant. 

Taking to her Instagram profile the actress uploaded a story sharing a selfie after her workout. She wrote, “Post workout glow #Nofilter.” Her captivating no filter selfie is hard to miss as she poses for her camera with a slight smile. Amid the lockdown, the actress has been spending time focusing on her health and fitness. She often shares throwback pictures, videos and selfies on her social media profile. The diva’s pictures go viral once they are shared on social media. 

Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress will star alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She was last seen in Malang, alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. She will also appear in Ek Villian 2 alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria that is directed by Mohit Suri. Disha is also a part of KTina that is being backed by Ekta Kapoor. 

