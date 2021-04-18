Disha Patani shares PIC from her Maldives vacation; Looks flawless in nude makeup and plunging top

Disha Patani is in Maldives currently as she enjoys some quality time. The actress has shared a series of pictures from her vacation.

Actress never fails to impress her fans with her flawless skin. She always lights up the internet with her looks. Apart from pictures, the Baaghi 2 actress also shares workout videos on social media which is an inspiration for her fans. The Radhe actress also enjoys a massive fan following. She is currently enjoying her time in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The lovebirds were spotted at the airport. The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram giving a sneak peek of her holiday.

In the picture, which she shared on her Instagram stories, Disha is looking gorgeous as she flaunts her flawless skin. The actress has opted for nude makeup with her hair open. The makeup is on point as she completed the look with a plunging neck top. Currently, many celebrities are traveling as there has been a lockdown announced in the Maharashtra state. The Maldives has become a hot favourite of all the celebrities. Recently, actress was also there with her parents.

Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film is directed by Prabhudheva. It will be released in May.

Take a look at Disha’s picture here:

Disha will also be seen with John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. It will also star and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release next year in February. Apart from this, Tiger will be next seen in the film Ganpath with Kriti Sanon. The shooting will start in July this year.

