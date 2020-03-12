Disha Patani shares she’s grateful for working with Salman Khan again; Says Malang, Radhe are different genres

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Disha Patani is riding high on the success of Malang. Currently, she is busy shooting for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Amidst this, Patani mentioned that she is happy about getting to work with Salman again and also revealed that Radhe and Malang are different.

For , 2020 began on a ‘high’ note due to her release Malang. The film received a great response and Disha’s role as Sara was loved in the film. While Disha received appreciation for her work in Malang, the film also performed well at the box office. Amidst this, Patani continued to shoot with for her next big film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. With Salman, Disha will be working for a second time after her stint as Radha in Bharat.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Disha revealed that working with Salman again is a dream come true for her and that she has learnt alot from him and director Prabhudheva. Disha even mentioned that the positive response she got from Malang surely gives her a boost to push herself even harder for different future projects. But, Patani admitted that both Radhe and Malang are in different genres and hence, she refrained from getting affected by the positive reactions of Aditya Roy Kapur co-starrer.

Disha said, “Working with Salman sir again has been an amazing experience. Prabhu sir’s energy is contagious and there’s so much that I’ve learned from both of them. I’m grateful for the opportunity that was given to me.” Disha also mentioned that she would not like to limit herself to films only and would love to explore digital space too. She said, “I would love to try my hand at different types of characters and stories if they suit and interest me.” The diva even mentioned that she would consider herself as a star if she can pull audiences to the theatre just with her name.

Meanwhile, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is still on. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and often while shooting in Mumbai, Disha and Salman get snapped. This week, photos from a song shoot surfaced on social media and went viral. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe’s shoot has been going on since November 2019. The film is slated to release on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

