Disha Patani shares a sneak peek of look test for Malang and it is all things pretty; Check it out

Disha Patani was seen as Sara in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The diva shared a glimpse of her look test on social media and it will leave you stunned. Check it out.

One of the recent films that managed to impress the audiences due to the offbeat storyline was and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang. The story about two lovers who get involved with a corrupt police officer played by Anil Kapoor left everyone in awe. Disha and Aditya’s chemistry clubbed with the suspense and action in Malang left audiences impressed. However, recently, Disha shared a sneak peek of how she got the role of Sara in Malang with a photo and we can’t stop staring at the gorgeous diva.

Patani took to Instagram to share a photo in which she can be seen flaunting her look test for Malang as Sara. In the photo, Disha can be seen beaming with joy as she poses for a photo. Clad in casuals, the Radhe star can be seen sporting a neckpiece just like her character Sara did in Malang and also her hair was left open. As Disha smiled, she was captured in the frame and now, we all know why director Mohit Suri picked her to play the role of Sara in Malang.

Disha shared the photo and captioned it as, “Malang look test.” Over the past few days, Disha has been stuttering photos from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot with Aditya. Fans loved her chemistry in Malang with Aditya and the music of the film was a major highlight. Apart from this, Disha was shooting with Salman for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Mumbai. However, owing to Coronavirus, shoots have been cancelled and Disha is also at home. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe will hit the screens in Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

Check out Disha’a look test for Malang:

