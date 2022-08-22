Disha Patani shares stunning PICS in orange monokini, Fans go crazy

Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and gave several hits like ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Malang’, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Apart from her movies, the actress is known to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. She never skips a chance to raise the temperature on Instagram as she defines fitness and glamour at the best. Be it her fitness, training videos, music videos style quotient, or bikini pictures, the charming actress never fails to impress her fans. Now, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share her stunning pictures.

In the images, the Ek Villain Returns actress, can be seen posing sensually in the sexy orange beachwear. Disha blends the raunchy picture with her sultry expressions as she turns temperature in the scorching hot photos. The actor known to be a beach bum and fitness enthusiast keeps posting her workout and beach vacation pics on social media. Netizens dropped goofy to funny comments on the sensual post. While fans and followers came up with heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis, a netizen commented on her post and wrote, “Tiger ki Yaad me.”

Have a look at Tiger’s post:

On the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her romantic-thriller Ek Villain Returns which marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria opened to mixed reviews.

Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen.