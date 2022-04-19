Disha Patani shares a sweet cuddly PIC with her pup & it is too cute to miss

We all love Disha Patani who is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and she hasn't looked back since. She has a sizable social media following, and she updates her admirers on a regular basis with facts from her personal life. Her Instagram is chock-full of breathtaking photographs and videos, and it's a must-see for her followers. However, that’s not all that you find on her Instagram account! Disha is also quite the jester and often puts funny content that leaves her audience in splits. She also puts adorable pictures with her puppy and makes us go ‘aww’. On Monday, she put a cute snap of herself and her dog.

In the picture, we could see Disha and her dog lying down relaxed on the floor. Disha had her arms around her furry companion. As the two cuddled each other, Disha had her eyes closed as she kissed her puppy lovingly and the puppy lay on her sweetly. The whole picture gave us super positive vibes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in the action-thriller film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Next, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It will be released in the theatres on July 8, 2022.

