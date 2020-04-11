Disha Patani shares throwback photos & pens a heartfelt note for Malang director Mohit Suri on his birthday

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photos with Malang director Mohit Suri on his birthday. The diva penned a sweet note for the director of her last film. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a 2020 film that surprised everyone due to the thrilling story, it is Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film surely won the hearts of the audience due to the engaging story and also the performances of the actors like Disha, Aditya, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The director of films like Ek Villain, Malang turns a year older today and to wish him in a special way, Disha shared some throwback photos along with a note.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared two photos with Mohit and penned a heartfelt wish for her Malang director. Disha wrote, “Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always @mohitsuri.” When the film was being promoted, Mohit had been all praises for Disha’s work and had mentioned in one of his interviews that Disha was apt to play Sara in the film. Mohit even mentioned that Disha’s acting will prove why she was perfect to play Sara in Malang.

In one of the photos that Disha shared, we can see the actress posing with the Malang director. Apart from the monochrome photo, Disha shared another glimpse that looked like a behind-the-scenes photo from Malang. In the photo, Disha and Mohit can be seen engrossed in a conversation and Patani can be seen listening to her director. Meanwhile, Mohit announced part 2 of his 2014 hit film, Ek Villain and it stars John Abraham, , Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film will be a sequel to the 2014 film that starred , , Riteish Deshmukh. It will be helmed by Mohit and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Check out Disha's birthday wish for Mohit:

