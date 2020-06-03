Disha Patani shares a throwback pic with Tiger Shroff & Ahmed Khan to wish Baaghi 3 director on his birthday

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from Baaghi 3 screening with Tiger Shroff, Ahmed Khan. The gorgeous star wished the action film’s director on his birthday with a throwback photo from the screening.

Actress has been staying at home amid the lockdown and often, shares updates on social media of what she is up to. A day back, Disha lit up the internet with her gorgeous selfies and left netizens in awe of her. Not just fans, even Tiger Shroff liked Disha’s selfies. Now, today, Disha began her day by sharing a throwback photo from Baaghi 3 screening with Ahmed Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shaira Ahmed Khan. With the photo, Disha wished the action director on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha dropped the stunning click from the Baaghi 3 screening held earlier in March 2020. In the photo, Disha is seen clad in a black top with a plunging neckline and jeans. On the other hand, Tiger is seen clad in casuals as he poses with Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and Disha. Disha was also a part of Baaghi 3 in a special song, Do You Love Me. She has also done Baaghi 2 with Tiger in the past and it was also helmed by Ahmed Khan.

With the throwback photo, Disha penned a sweet birthday wish for Ahmed Khan. Disha wrote, “Happiest b’day my blockbuster Director @khan_ahmedasas Thank you for always having my back.” The gorgeous star wished the Baaghi 3 director with the adorable memory from the screening of the film this year.

Here’s how Disha shared throwback photo with Tiger Shroff, Ahmed Khan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen romancing in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. While the film was being shot in Mumbai in March, owing to the lockdown, the filming was stopped. Since then, Disha has been staying home amid the COVID 19 lockdown. Radhe is helmed by Prabhudheva and a a new release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :Instagram

