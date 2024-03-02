Disha Patani shares UNSEEN pic with Tiger Shroff to wish him on his birthday: 'Keep kicking higher and higher'

Tiger Shroff received a heartfelt birthday wish from his close friend and actress, Disha Patani, on his 34th birthday. As the actor turned a year older today, Disha shared an unseen picture of him. She added a cute caption expressing her warm wishes on his special day. The gesture from Disha added a touch of sweetness to the birthday celebration and also revealed the bond they share.

Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Disha Patani took to Instagram stories and shared a photo featuring Tiger showcasing his kicking prowess. Alongside the image, Disha captioned, "Happy Birthday, Baaghi, may you keep kicking higher and higher." Apart from that, Tiger's co-star Akshay Kumar also wished him. Kumar shared a fun BTS video from the sets of Bade Miya Chote Miyan to extend his wishes.

Take a look:

Disha Patani on the work front

Disha Patani will next star in the film Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, produced by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled for release on March 15, 2024. She will also feature in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome film series. Disha also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline, which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Adding to her diverse portfolio is the Tamil film Kanguva. Disha's upcoming projects promise a mix of genres, showcasing her versatility as an actor in both mainstream and unconventional cinema. Her fans eagerly await the release of these intriguing ventures.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

After Tiger's appearance in the sci-fi action film Ganapath, alongside Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, which fell short at the box office, Tiger Shroff is preparing for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, marking his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. The star-studded cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. With intriguing promos and song releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has generated substantial anticipation. Scheduled for an April 11 release, coinciding with Eid. Tiger will also grace the screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, adding more excitement to his upcoming projects.