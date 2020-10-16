Disha Patani shells out ‘fitspiration’ for fans ahead of weekend as she flaunts her toned midriff; See Pic

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle to share an awesome mirror selfie.

is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She is an active social media user and she often shares her stunning pictures, workout videos and more on her Instagram handle to keep her fans entertained. From her heavyweight training video to acing the butterfly click, each of her videos is an inspiration for the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Disha once again shared a powerful post featuring a mirror selfie as she shelled out major fitness goals.

In the picture, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress can be seen flaunting her toned midriff and posing for in front of the mirror. Disha can be seen sporting a grey coloured cropped sports top which she had paired with black shorts. Besides, she had tied her hair in a low pony. It looked like she has clicked the photo post her rigorous workout session. In the caption, the gorgeous actress has put a butterfly emoji. Soon, the fans showered immense love on the post and called her an inspiration.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Disha had recently resumed shooting for her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . After filming a song in Lonavala, the duo recently wrapped up the shooting. Disha had shared a picture of her along with her team and wrote, “#radhe packup thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower”

A few days ago, the makers of Salman Khan’s Radhe has also shared a video wherein the superstar was seen announcing the schedule wrap. In the video, Salman was seen coming out of a car on the sets and saying, “It’s a wrap for ‘Radhe’.” The video ended with the text 'Coming Soon'. The film has been wrapped up well ahead of the schedule.

Further, the director of the film is Prabhudheva. Apart from Salman and Disha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

