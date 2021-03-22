Disha Patani shells out Monday motivation as she nails her 'fav go to exercises'; Tiger Shroff's mom REACTS

Disha Patani took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her favourite workout exercises as she hit the gym. Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff was left awestruck by the Baaghi 2 star's strength.

Actress is among the fittest stars in Bollywood and her love for fitness is well-known among her fans. Often, the Radhe star loves to take fans inside her workout and motivate them to join her too. The Radhe star makes sure not to miss out on her workout session and many look up to her for inspiration. And recently, Disha revealed the secret behind her fit and lean body as she shared a workout video of nailing her favourite exercises.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a video in which she is seen sweating it out with her trainer at the gym. In the video, she is seen clad in a pink top with black shorts as she nails each of her favourite exercises. From doing a deadlift to hip thrusts to hamstring curls in several repetitions and sets, Disha managed to nail each of those exercises perfectly and with it, sent the right kind of motivation to her fans.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "Some of my fav go to exercises." On the video, many of her close friend and family responded including her sister Khushboo Patani. Even Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Woah deeeeshuu."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has been quite occupied with Ek Villain Returns shoot with John Abraham. The shoot is going on in Mumbai and often, John and Disha get snapped on the sets of the film. The film also stars and Tara Sutaria and is helmed by Mohit Suri. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar and all set to release on February 11, 2021.

